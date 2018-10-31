Bill Belichick: Running back depth is a concern

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2018, 9:16 AM EDT
The Patriots were without running back Sony Michel when they faced the Bills on Monday night and that led to some shuffling to fill in for him in the backfield.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been listed as a wide receiver throughout his career, led the team with 10 carries in the 25-6 win while James White and Kenjon Barner received another 10 carries between them. It’s not clear how long Michel is going to be out with his knee injury and Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that backfield depth is on his mind heading into Week Nine’s game against the Packers.

“We just got back a few hours ago, so we’ll kind or recalibrate here and see where we’re at relative to who’s available and how we want to structure our game plan and what we want to do there,” Belichick said on WEEI, via NBC Sports Boston. “That’s one of the things we’re going through. But it’s a consideration, and I’d say it’s a concern.”

The Patriots have running back Kenneth Farrow on their practice squad and could bring in outside help, although there’s no word of an imminent addition to the roster in New England.

4 responses to “Bill Belichick: Running back depth is a concern

  1. I am glad he is acknowledging it. I don’t know how you couldn’t. It’s 2015 at the RB spot right now, but he must be hedging that some team that.s sub .500 right now is about to cut a veteran.

    Alfred MOrris in SF comes to mind.

    Blount in Det.

    BB has good relationships all over the league, so it’s likely a wait and see. Burkhead is unlikely to come back.

  2. Michel banged up, Hill and Burkhead on IR, there’s no question what looked like a position of strength going into the season has been decimated. That said there’s no way they are just getting around to seeing “where we’re at relative to who’s available” at RB now, not when Ty Montgomery went for a 7th rounder at the deadline yesterday. There’s a plan in place, as always we just have to wait to see what it is.

    It’s a weird phenomenon, however teams often seem to incur several injuries all at the same position. The Patriots started the season with a strong unit. But Jeremy Hill and Rex Burkhead were both on IR by week two. And with Michel out they’re running on empty. They don’t want to overuse James White and have him end up on IR. After Brady, he’s the Patriots MVP.
  4. No word because it’s the Fort Knox Patriots! – but also because they can prob get by for now with moving Patterson and upping Barner etc as they only need a little run to open it enough for someone of Brady’s level. Too much may have been made of Patterson started ahead of Barner – Pats gameplan like crazy and maybe they just preferred Patterson’s size (35lbs heavier) against Bills’ LBs.

    They’ll just need Michel or his like for a serious SB run and he’s already back at practice – might play v Pack but def back after the bye week.

