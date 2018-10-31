Bill Belichick: Running back depth is a concern

Getty Images

The Patriots were without running back Sony Michel when they faced the Bills on Monday night and that led to some shuffling to fill in for him in the backfield.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been listed as a wide receiver throughout his career, led the team with 10 carries in the 25-6 win while James White and Kenjon Barner received another 10 carries between them. It’s not clear how long Michel is going to be out with his knee injury and Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that backfield depth is on his mind heading into Week Nine’s game against the Packers.

“We just got back a few hours ago, so we’ll kind or recalibrate here and see where we’re at relative to who’s available and how we want to structure our game plan and what we want to do there,” Belichick said on WEEI, via NBC Sports Boston. “That’s one of the things we’re going through. But it’s a consideration, and I’d say it’s a concern.”

The Patriots have running back Kenneth Farrow on their practice squad and could bring in outside help, although there’s no word of an imminent addition to the roster in New England.