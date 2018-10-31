Bills sign Matt Barkley, Colton Schmidt

Getty Images

Matt Barkley’s visit with the Bills led to him becoming the fourth quarterback on the roster in Buffalo.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Barkley has signed with the team as they head toward a Week Nine game with one other healthy player at the position. Nathan Peterman is slated to start with Josh Allen out with an elbow injury and Derek Anderson in the concussion protocol.

Barkley was released off of injured reserve by the Bengals in September and spent time with the Cardinals last year without playing in any games. His last regular season work came with the Bears in 2016.

The Bills also announced that they have brought back punter Colton Schmidt. Schmidt spent the last four seasons in Buffalo, but was released when the team claimed Corey Bojorquez off of waivers in September.

Bojorquez has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Running back Taiwan Jones has also been placed on injured reserve in a move that cleared space for Barkley.