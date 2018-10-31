Brock Osweiler wants to keep job when Ryan Tannehill returns

Getty Images

Brock Osweiler will make his fourth consecutive start for the Dolphins. He wants the job even when Ryan Tannehill is healthy enough to return.

“I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back,” Osweiler said Wednesday, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “That needs to be the mentality, and if that’s not your mentality, then you’re just in the wrong business. That’s nothing personal against anybody, but if you don’t have that competitive spirit, this isn’t the league for you.”

Tannehill injured his throwing shoulder in the Week Five loss to the Bengals, and coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will remain the Dolphins’ starting quarterback when he returns. But there is no indication when Tannehill might come back.

Tannehill was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Osweiler has gone 1-2 in Tannehill’s absence, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 895 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a 93.8 passer rating. He has improved on his career averages in completion percentage (59.7), yards per attempt (6.40) and passer rating (78.3).

“Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity,” Osweiler said. “So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it’s my last. I put laser focus on every single play, and I’m playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”