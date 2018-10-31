Browns add Ryan Lindley to coach running backs

Getty Images

The Browns began the process of backfilling their coaching staff, after getting rid of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

The team announced that former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley has been hired as running backs coach.

He spent time with the Cardinals, Chargers, Patriots, and Colts as a player, and worked on the coaching staff at San Diego State since last year.

His link to the Browns staff is new interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who was his position coach with the Cardinals for four years.