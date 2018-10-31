Cam Newton closing in on his eighth straight season with five rushing touchdowns

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scores rushing touchdowns like no other quarterback in NFL history. And like few running backs in NFL history.

Newton ran for at least five touchdowns in each of his first seven NFL seasons. And in 2018, his eighth NFL season, he’s at four rushing touchdowns. Which means with his next touchdown run he’ll have eight straight years with five rushing touchdowns, something only a handful of players in NFL history have accomplished.

Here’s the full list of NFL players who have scored at least five rushing touchdowns in at least eight consecutive seasons:

10-Marshall Faulk, 1994-2003

10-LaDainian Tomlinson, 2001-2010

9-Jim Brown, 1957-1965

9-Ricky Watters, 1992-2000

8-Eddie George, 1996-2003

8-Thurman Thomas, 1989-1996

That’s the entire list. No quarterbacks on it, of course, and not many of the great running backs. Not Emmitt Smith, not Barry Sanders, not Walter Payton, not Marcus Allen, not John Riggins, not Adrian Peterson.

Newton, with 58 career rushing touchdowns, has reached the end zone more consistently than almost anyone in NFL history.