Chiefs kick the tires on Obi Melifonwu

The Chiefs have been scrambling for safety help all season, and have become the latest port of call for a well-traveled option.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs brought former Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu in for a workout.

Melifonwu, the 2017 second-rounder who was cut in August, has made the workout rounds lately. He’s turned up with the Cowboys, Saints, and Patriots, so the Chiefs may just be doing the due diligence. (I’m still waiting on a team to do any other kind of diligence.)

The Chiefs have been without Eric Berry all season, and Daniel Sorensen could be nearing a return from injured reserve.

Former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers was also on their list of workouts.