Cooper Kupp on track for return

Getty Images

The Rams held only a walk-through Wednesday, but they estimated receiver Cooper Kupp would have had a limited practice. That’s a good sign as Kupp continues his progress toward a return this week.

Kupp missed the past two games with a sprained MCL, with Josh Reynolds making four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns in his stead.

“One of the positives that came out of Cooper having to be out for a little bit, is Josh was really able to expand his role in the offense,” passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said. “Now, with Cooper coming back and with Nick Williams playing his role, you just can incorporate more and more people that we have confidence in. Obviously, getting Cooper back into the mix, that’s a big part of our system and all three of those receivers — now you can say four or five — get the tight ends in the mix and the backs with Todd [Gurley] and Malcolm [Brown]. We’re really able to spread the ball around and continue to play like we’ve been, which has been a balanced attack and really looking to spread the ball around where the defense presents those areas.”

Kupp went down against the Broncos in Week Six on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart. The Rams considered the worst as he was carted off.

“I think the knee one was definitely scary to see it,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “You see those happen all the time and usually they’re not very good. Whenever someone gets carted off like that, usually it doesn’t end up very good. I think he’s recovered really quickly. He’s progressed, and we’ll see what happens this week. I think he’s progressing well, and I’ll be excited to hopefully get him back out there.”

Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season.