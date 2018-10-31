Dee Ford named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Chiefs offense has grabbed the headlines this season, but the AFC offensive player of the week went to a member of the Steelers on Wednesday.

One of the Chiefs’ defensive players made sure the team didn’t go home empty-handed. Linebacker Dee Ford has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

Ford had three sacks of Case Keenum to help power the Chiefs to a 30-23 win over the Broncos. Ford also forced a pair of fumbles and is now up to eight sacks on the season.

Ford struggled with injuries last season and only saw action in six games for Kansas City. His rebound would be welcome under any circumstances, but it’s especially helpful with Justin Houston out of action.