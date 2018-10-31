Demaryius Thomas: “Very excited” about joining Deshaun Watson with Texans

Getty Images

New Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas touched down in Houston Tuesday evening as he gets set to join his new team officially on Wednesday. The nine-year NFL veteran will spend the next three days in Houston before turning around to return to Denver to face the Broncos in his first game with his new team on Sunday.

The Broncos plan to honor Thomas ahead of his return with the Texans this weekend.

Thomas spoke with Houston reporters at the airport on Tuesday night and said he was looking forward to the honors from his former team and the chance to play in an offense led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I look forward to it,” Thomas said of his return to Denver this weekend, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “It was an honor. I take my hat off to that organization. They drafted me coming out my rookie year, all the fans stuck with me so it was a wonderful time while I was there. It’s on to the next chapter now.”

“It’ll be a little difficult, of course, playing in Denver for eight and a half, nine years and I get traded and the first team I play is Denver. It’ll be a little different. I look forward to it, but I can’t be too emotional. I’ve got to go and be a part of the Houston team and get the W.”

That next chapter includes catching passes from Watson, who has helped lead the Texans on a five-game winning streak to take control of the AFC South through the first half of the season.

“I watched Deshaun when he was in college at Clemson. Watching his game, I always praised him so being able to play with him now and be part of the Houston Texans, I look forward to it and I’m very excited about it,” Thomas said, via Lainie Fritz of KPRC 2.