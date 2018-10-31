Deshaun Watson on adding Demaryius Thomas: Nothing should stop this train

Getty Images

The Texans made one of the biggest moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline when they picked up wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in a deal with the Broncos.

Thomas joins the team a week after they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn ACL. That injury left quarterback Deshaun Watson without one of his favorite targets, so it’s little surprise that Watson said on Wednesday that he’s excited to have Thomas as DeAndre Hopkins‘ new partner.

“Nothing, really, should stop the train,” Watson said, via Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle.

Watson didn’t waste time when it came to starting to build a connection with Thomas. The wideout said Wednesday that Watson was the first Texans player to reach out after the deal was consummated and the hope in Houston is that the two players will continue to connect on a regular basis in the weeks to come.