Dolphins sign Sylvester Williams, activate Mike Hull

The Dolphins signed defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday and added two more players from the defensive side of the ball to the active roster on Wednesday.

Linebacker Mike Hull has been activated from injured reserve and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams signed with the team as a free agent.

Hull injured his MCL in the preseason and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players to ensure he’d be eligible to return. He has played in every game for the Dolphins over the last two seasons and has been a core special teams player.

Williams opened the season with the Lions and started the first four games of the year, but got dropped from the roster when the team traded for Damon Harrison. He had six tackles in six overall appearances for Detroit.