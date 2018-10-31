Expected compensatory picks made it easier for Rams to trade for Dante Fowler

Getty Images

The Rams dealt third- and fifth-round picks to the Jaguars for defensive end Dante Fowler on Tuesday in a deal that Rams General Manager Les Snead said he had been pursuing for a while.

Snead said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday that the fact that the Jaguars didn’t exercise Fowler’s option for next season led him to believe that the Jaguars might be open to a trade. He said he spoke to Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell “a good bit,” but that the Jaguars resisted until they returned from losing to the Eagles in London last Sunday.

That’s when Caldwell called Snead and said “maybe we should chat and revisit on Dante.” That led to a discussion about compensation and Snead said he was willing to deal a third-round pick because he expects to get at least two as compensatory picks for free agent losses.

“I can say this: Because we expect to have three third-rounders in this draft based on compensatory picks — no guarantees, but the loss of Sammy Watkins, the loss of Trumaine Johnson — you can project to have at least two, maybe three,” Snead said. “Again, that formula is very complicated, I can’t figure it out. Because we had those multiple threes, we did know that we might be able to have that silver bullet of a third-rounder to get a Dante Fowler.”

The Jaguars are set to receive the highest of the Rams’ compensatory selections and will get the Rams’ regular third-round pick in the event Snead is totally off about what’s coming the team’s way before the 2019 draft.