Gareon Conley, Kelechi Osemele are questionable

Getty Images

The Raiders will test Kelechi Osemele‘s knee during pregame warmups Thursday and make a game-time decision about whether he plays against the 49ers. The team lists the guard as questionable, though Osemele is making progress toward a return.

Jon Feliciano has started the past three games at left guard, but the Raiders listed Osemele as limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re trying to get the big man back as soon as possible,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s a difference-maker. We’ll see what happens. We’ll get him out there early in pregame and see if he’s ready to go.”

Cornerbacks Daryl Worley (shoulder) and Gareon Conley (foot) also are questionable.

The Raiders ruled out offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (knee) after he missed practice all week.