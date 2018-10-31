Giants claim Jamon Brown off waivers

Getty Images

The Rams waived guard Jamon Brown to make room for defensive end Dante Fowler on Tuesday and Brown’s wait for a new team was not a long one.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown has been claimed off of waivers by the Giants.

Offensive line play has been a weakness for the Giants for quite some time and they’ve made several changes to the starting unit this season with the unrealized goal of improving. Brown was a starter at right guard for the Rams last season and could get a look at that spot with the Giants as well.

John Greco replaced Patrick Omameh as the starter at that spot two weeks ago with Spencer Pulley taking over at Greco’s former spot in the center of the line.