Golden Tate ready for whatever Eagles throw at him

Getty Images

Golden Tate is on pace for his first 100-catch season and his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five seasons. However, after the trade from the Lions to the Eagles, Tate may not reach those lofty numbers.

He doesn’t care.

“I just want to win,” Tate said Wednesday at his introductory press conference, via video posted by Dave Uram of KYW News Radio 1060 AM. “That’s why they traded [for] me. That’s why you all accepted me here — to win games. I don’t know how I’ll fit in, but I’m open minded.”

Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles are led in receiving by their starting tight end, Zach Ertz, who has 61 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns. The team’s top three wideouts this season are Nelson Agholor (41-372-1), Alshon Jeffery (29-341-4) and Jordan Matthews (10-200-1).

The Eagles have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin made 85 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2014.

“My job is going to be to learn this material and this system as fast as I can, learn my teammates, try to find a way to bond with these guys pretty quickly,” Tate said. “I don’t get the offseason and the OTAs and all that. I kind of missed all that [with the Eagles]. I’m going to be working hard just to try to fit in. I want to do whatever is going to help this team win. I’m not coming here demanding anything. I just want to learn it. When an opportunity falls in my hands, I want to make a play.”

Tate is in the final season of a five-year, $31 million deal he signed with the Lions in 2014 and scheduled to become a free agent in March.