Gregg Williams on Myles Garrett’s criticism: Blame me if you can’t take responsibility

There’s a new sheriff in Cleveland. His name is Gregg Williams, and he isn’t going to accept excuses.

The interim head coach indicated Wednesday that Myles Garrett‘s criticism of the defensive game plan last week sounded like an excuse.

“People handle frustrations differently,’’ Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “One of the biggest gifts — I tell the coaches that get a chance to work with me and players — is that I give you if you have a hard time taking responsibility is blame me.

“They have had heard me say that over a hundred times here. You can’t take responsibility? Just blame me. I’m OK with it.’’

Williams was either mad at Garrett’s comment that the Browns “just took the wrong approach this time” in defending the Steelers or he wasn’t. It’s hard to tell.

Williams said Garrett is “totally fine” and his postgame comments were “really a non-issue.” But Williams also added the two would have a discussion, and he would “get to the bottom of it.”

Garrett said Sunday he did not expect Williams to have a problem with his observation.

“There are people that respond that way,” Williams said. “That’s just how they are. Some of you guys have kids. I have a bunch more kids, too. It’s crazy in some of the world and how we accept excuses anymore. My dad did not accept many excuses when I was growing up.’’