Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ready to contribute “any way I can”

Getty Images

Safety Montae Nicholson missed practice Wednesday with neck and hip injuries. That could mean an immediate role for new arrival Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

“Check this out, all right,” Clinton-Dix said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I came here to play. I came here to work. Even if that’s on special teams or just helping contribute to this team any way I can, the No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend. You can bet on that.”

Clinton-Dix wore 21 in Green Bay as a tribute to the memory of Sean Taylor. He will wear 20 in Washington, which hasn’t used 21 since Taylor’s death in 2007.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Clinton-Dix said of Taylor. “He’s one of the best ever to play this game, and that’s not just for money but for love of the game. He’s a leader. He didn’t talk much, but he led by example and he set great examples. That’s someone you want to admire, someone you want to feed off of. There’s no way I can be Sean Taylor, but he’s a guy I look up to and I model my game after him.”

Clinton-Dix ended his introductory press conference, saying, “Roll Tide.” He becomes the fifth former Alabama player on the defense, joining defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Da'Ron Payne and linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton and Ryan Anderson.