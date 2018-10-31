Jaguars will add Landry Jones

Getty Images

The Jaguars continue to have problems when it comes to the quarterback position. They’ll be addressing them by adding a new one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Steelers backup Landry Jones is expected to be added to the depth chart in Jacksonville. As the backup to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, Jones started five games, completing 63.9 percent of his passes, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, and generating a passer rating of 86.2.

Per Schefter, the Jaguars have concerns about the health of starter Blake Bortles. They also have concerns about his abilities; the former first-rounder was benched during a Week Seven loss to the Texans for Cody Kessler.

For now, Bortles is expected to play when the Jaguars emerge from their bye week, next Sunday against the Colts.

The move to add Jones comes after the expiration of the trading period. Dan Patrick said during the Wednesday installment of his show that the Jaguars had made exploratory calls before the deadline to the Browns and the Eagles about potentially available quarterbacks. The Browns have Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton behind Baker Mayfield; the Eagles have Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld behind Carson Wentz.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick continues to be available. Last year, Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin declared that he’s not interested in Kaepernick, and Coughlin refused to explain why.

That’s OK, Tom. Everyone knows why.