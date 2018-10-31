Jamal Adams praises Davis Webb

Getty Images

The Giants used a third-round pick last year on quarterback Davis Webb. This year, they cut him.

Webb landed on the Jets’ practice squad. Jets safety Jamal Adams seems to think that Webb is destined for more than the practice squad.

“Davis Webb is a starter in this league, no doubt,” Adams said Tuesday on WFAN, via NFL.com. “He has the intangibles. He has the work ethic to be a starter one day.”

If Webb were that good, he’d be one someone’s active roster right now. Still, there’s a question as to whether the Giants dumped Webb prematurely, as insurance against potential pressure to bench starter Eli Manning for his backup. Chris Simms of PFT Live firmly believes that the Giants dumped Webb for that very purpose — to get a potentially viable alternative to Eli off the roster.

Who knows? If the Giants decide to dump Kyle Lauletta after a bizarre and (as coach Pat Shurmur said) disturbing arrest on Tuesday, maybe the Giants will sign Webb off the Jets’ practice squad. And maybe he’ll get a chance to prove Adams right.