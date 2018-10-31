James Conner named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Le’Veon who?

Steelers running back James Conner, the fill-in for unsigned starter Le'Veon Bell, is showing with each passing week that he’s more than capable of filling Bell’s shoes. And today he’s been honored for his latest impressive performance.

The NFL named Conner the AFC’s offensive player of the week after he went off for 212 total yards in a win over the Browns.

Conner is now on pace to finish this season with 1,369 rushing yards, 738 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Bell finished last season with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.