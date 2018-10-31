Jerry Jones: We felt we needed new voice as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys returned from their bye with a new look on the roster and the coaching staff.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is the new addition to the roster and the coaching change involved firing offensive line coach Paul Alexander seven games into his first year with the team. Assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo has been promoted and former line coach Hudson Houck is back in an advisory role.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained both moves by saying that the 3-4 team is “more urgent because we dug a hole here” and noted that the offensive line has not been the strength it has been in recent years.

“We have a high standard,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “When we look at the strength of our team, we look at it as the offensive line. You are on the spot when you are playing and coaching in that area. That is an area we want to be a symbol of what the team is about. After seven games, we weren’t getting the job done to the standard. We felt we needed new voices. That was the way to give up to the best chance to go in the direction we want to go.”

Colombo and Houck will have the same players to work with that Alexander did, so it shouldn’t take too long to see if the person coaching them during the week was at fault for the slip in productivity.