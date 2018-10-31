Kellen Winslow: Rape accusations are “a money grab”

AP

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has spoken publicly for the first time since he was charged with raping three different women, saying the women are targeting him because he’s rich.

“It’s a money grab, and unfortunately that’s the society we live in now,” Winslow told FOX 5 in San Diego.

But there are plenty of people with money who don’t get falsely accused of rape. Why would three different women all choose Kellen Winslow II as the person to accuse in an attempt to get money? Winslow did not explain that, but he did profess his innocence.

“I’m innocent,” Winslow said. “To the people who know me out there, who know what type of person I am, know my character, my NFL friends and family, just my regular friends and family . . . they know who I am. And I’m an innocent guy. I’m an innocent man.”

Winslow is currently free on $2 million bail.