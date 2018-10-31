Landon Collins happy he’s still on Giants

Getty Images

One of the names mentioned in trade chatter ahead of Tuesday’s deadline was Giants safety Landon Collins.

The Giants aren’t competitive this season and they traded two defensive starters last week, so it made sense that they’d look to make other moves in hopes of putting together a better team in the future. Collins said after the deadline passed that his agent told him there was a lot of interest from other teams, but no one made an offer that the Giants couldn’t resist.

Collins was happy that things played out that way.

“Honestly it’s always been my dream to be one of those guys like LT, Michael Strahan, those guys that finish their years on one team,” Collins said on ESPN Radio in New York, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s a dream of mine to do that. If I can, it’s a blessing in my eyes.”

The trade deadline is in the past, but Collins’ future with the Giants isn’t exactly secure. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal and could still wind up moving on if the Giants decide to overhaul a roster that’s gone 4-20 since the start of last season.