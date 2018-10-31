Lions sign Kelvin Sheppard

Getty Images

The Lions traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles on Tuesday, but they haven’t filled his roster spot with another wideout.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.

Sheppard spent the last two years with the Giants, but has not seen any action so far this season. He appeared in seven games last season and had 49 tackles and the first two interceptions of his NFL career. Sheppard has also played for the Bills, Colts and Dolphins since entering the league as a Buffalo third-round pick in 2011.

Sheppard joins former Giants teammate Devon Kennard in a Lions linebacker group that also includes Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones, Eli Harold, Trevor Bates and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.