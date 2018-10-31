Marcus Davenport expected to miss several weeks with toe injury

AP

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport went for tests to check out how severely he hurt his toe in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and the news wasn’t great for the first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davenport is expected to miss about month as a result of the injury. He will then go for an evaluation to see if it has responded well enough for him to return to action.

Davenport was in a walking boot after Sunday’s game, but was on the field through the end of the game. Davenport had two sacks in the win and has four over the course of the entire season.

With the rookie out, the Saints will likely be looking for more pass rushing impact out of Alex Okafor across from Cameron Jordan against the Rams this Sunday and in the weeks to come.