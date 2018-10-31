Marcus Mariota has feeling back in his fingers, sheds half glove

Getty Images

Feeling has returned to the fingers of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. So this week, Mariota is practicing without the half glove he has used to help his grip since injuring his elbow in the season opener.

“Yes, I’ve been able to practice with [no glove],” Mariota said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “It feels good. It feels better.”

Mariota injured the nerve in his elbow against the Dolphins. He sat out Week Two and wasn’t supposed to be play in Week Three but was forced into duty when Blaine Gabbert was injured.

While Mariota has started the past four games, he has thrown five interceptions and only three touchdowns this season. His passer rating of 78.5 ranks 30th in the league.

The Titans rank 30th in total offense, 30th in passing offense, 21st in third-down efficiency and 29th in red zone efficiency.

“I think it’s execution,” Mariota said. “When it comes down to it, third downs, we haven’t been very good down there. Making plays really, we haven’t been very good down there. Yes, I give credit to the defenses that we’ve played. They’ve found ways to hold us out of the end zone. For what it’s worth, that’s what it is. We have to find ways to improve and get better.”