Matt Patricia snaps at reporter over posture

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 31, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
The Lions are 3-4 and just traded away a popular and productive player.

So naturally, coach Matt Patricia decided today was the day to critique a reporter’s posture.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Patricia snapped at a reporter who asked about the Golden Tate trade.

Upon being asked how the deal made the team better, a clearly flustered Patricia replied: “Ah, well, you know. Do me a favor just kinda sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process. Every day you come and ask me questions and you’re just kinda like you know, ‘gimme this.’ ”

After asking the reporter “just to be a little respectful in this whole process,” he requested that he “ask me a question professionally and I’ll answer it for you.”

Then Patricia talked around trading a current producer for a team on the fringe of the playoff hunt for future assets.

It’s was an unnecessary move for Patricia, and it clearly wasn’t about someone slouching. Coaches (like reporters) are human beings, and minor frustrations build over time, and eventually a simmer can become a boil.

Honeymoons eventually run out for any new hire, and Patricia’s starting to feel the sting of some criticism for the first time — because he didn’t when he was a Patriots wonderkid/rocket scientist, when the stories were all positive. The fact he shows up for work looking like a hairy laundry hamper with a pencil sticking out of the top of it isn’t even germane to the discussion, but his reaction before he reaches his first November as a head coach isn’t a good look.

20 responses to “Matt Patricia snaps at reporter over posture

  2. because he didn’t when he was a Patriots wonderkid/rocket scientist, when the stories were all positive.
    ———
    Seems to me that most Patriots stories tend to be negative?

    But alas, not a good look for Matty P. Be more tight lipped like BB. Less is more.

  3. It’s particularly funny because the reporter asks the exact same question in the exact same way before and after Patricia goes nutty. So clearly it’s not a translation issue.

    It was burr up the backside and it’s difficult to suggest otherwise.

  6. Honeymoons eventually run out for any new hire, and Patricia’s starting to feel the sting of some criticism for the first time — because he didn’t when he was a Patriots wonderkid/rocket scientist, when the stories were all positive…oh, dear.
    Wonder when he’ll start sniping at his so called franchise qb…

  7. Nice passive/aggressive shot at Patricia in this article.

    Patricia is probably smarter than anyone in the room regardless of where he is, press conference or otherwise. As such, Patricia can show up as disheveled as he wishes.

  10. I suspect there may be more to this exchange than is provided in the short post.

    e.g., writer has chafed MP in coverage. MP gives stiff arm in reply.

    …. etc….

  11. I don’t know who this reporter is or whether he’s obnoxious, but I would find it difficult to deal with the sports media in those rooms. When I watch one of these, I’m always amazed at the low quality of the questions. They’re usually veiled cheap criticism, vacuous “how important was so-and-so to your game plan” kind of stuff or invitations to say things about others that no coach would ever say in that setting.

    This probably annoys the heck out of coaches, especially newer head coaches. It’ll take Matt Patricia awhile to just let it go, no matter what he thinks of the question or the reporter. The fact that he lost his temper for a minute this week just doesn’t seem all that important or meaningful to me.

  13. “just to be a little respectful in this whole process,”
    _______________

    The dignified process of asking questions of coaches who dress like flood victims.

  14. I didn’t think Matt was also GM there, I thought Bob Quinn was. Patricia may have had this forced on him at least to some extent by Quinn.

  15. Control freak whines that he can’t control everything. His locker room will tune him out in a year or so. Just another useless middle management type stooge.

  17. Nobody circles the wagons for each other more than the media. They can do no wrong and have the most important job on earth. Just ask them.
    When they do get called out the first rule in the book is petty personal attacks. Mission accomplished.

  18. reporters are like roaches, they should be gracious to be invited in the first place, Patricia is the boss, and with like any company, the boss makes the rules, he can show up in boxers if he wants

  19. The answer to trading Golden Tate should be the same as the Raiders gave for trading Mack. They weren’t going to be able to afford to pay for his next contract. So get the guaranteed pick in return now instead of playing the compensatory guessing game.

  20. its not really on him though…
    Howie owns the pats even if they leave the safety of the nest.
    enjoy the 100th pick!

