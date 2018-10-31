Michael Dickson is the NFC’s special-teams player of the week

Getty Images

The line between hero and goat can be a fine one, indeed.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson went rogue on Sunday, opting to turn an intentional safety from punt formation into a sprint for a first down. If it had failed, the ensuing short field for the Lions could have contributed to a comeback win. It worked, however, and the 28-14 victory became cemented for Seattle.

It also secured the NFC’s special-teams player of the week award for the rookie from Australia.

“I guess the Aussie has some rugby in him,” quarterback Russell Wilson told PFT by phone shortly after the victory.

The moxie displayed by the Aussie has had another consequence. Dickson recently said that his move prompted the team to give him a new nickname.

Big Balls.