There’s optimism about Trent Williams playing this week

After Trent Williams dislocated his thumb in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, the Washington left tackle said that he hoped he would be able to play against the Falcons in Week Nine.

The team will kick off its practice week on Wednesday and Williams’ participation in that session will provide a first look at his status. Before that happens, a report indicates that the team is feeling good about Williams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there’s optimism that Williams will be able to play through the injury as Washington tries for a fourth straight win this weekend.

Williams has missed at least one game in each of the last four seasons, but he’s also played through a lot of injuries over that period without seeing too big a drop in how much he’s contributed on the field.