Packers G.M.: Free agent strategy factored into trade

Some teams are willing to trade for a short-term rental, knowing they can always get a compensatory pick for them if the player leaves in free agency.

But in discussing yesterday’s deal of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington for a fourth-round pick, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst effectively declared himself open for business in free agency next spring.

Since comp picks are awarded based on net losses in free agency, teams which sign more players than they lose miss out on extra picks the following year. So Gutekunst took a fourth-rounder now for a guy who was likely to leave in nine more weeks, rather than get nothing later.

“We’d like to be active in free agency, and if we’re active in free agency, that affects the compensatory process,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Packers will have some cap room to work with next year (an estimated $43 million next year, according to spotrac.com), and in Gutekunst, a G.M. willing to spend it. While predecessor Ted Thompson wasn’t much on spending money that way, Gutekunst has already shown to be more open to that side of the player acquisition formula.