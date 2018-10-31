Packers promote Tra Carson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Packers announced they have promoted running back Tra Carson from the practice squad. He takes the roster spot that opened when the team shipped running back Ty Montgomery to the Ravens.

Green Bay signed Carson to the practice squad Oct. 9.

He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016. Carson spent almost all of his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad.

He spent the 2017 season on injured reserve and the Bengals waived him with an injury designation after Week Two this season. Carson played the first two games, the first regular-season game action of his career.

The Packers signed running back Lavon Coleman to take Carson’s spot on the practice squad.