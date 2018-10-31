Pete Carroll leaves the door open for a Brandon Marshall return

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Seahawks released receiver Brandon Marshall. On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll suggested that Marshall could return.

“He was a great pro for us,” Carroll told reporters. “He did such good stuff [and] helped guys on both sides of the football with all of his experience and all that. He’s in terrific shape for this stage of his career and he can still play. It happened that we looked at the roster, we looked at the way we’re running the football, we needed a little bit more help across the board with [special] teams and some stuff that would help us in general. There’s just not enough throws to get it to him, but he can play and in the event where something came down and we had a chance, we’d love to have him back. We just had to do something right now and it’s unfortunate.”

Though Carroll didn’t say it, the development of David Moore likely made Marshall expendable. With Moore climbing the depth chart, the Seahawks needed to give Marshall’s spot to someone who would be playing special teams.

The Seahawks did Marshall a favor by cutting him on Tuesday; if they’d waited a day, he could have been claimed by any other team on waivers. Now, he gets to pick his next destination. If he wants, he can wait to see if Moore or Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett suffers an injury, opening the door for a potential return.

However it turns out, here’s hoping Marshall ends up with a playoff contender. Despite a stellar career that dates back to 2006, he has never played in a playoff game.