Report: Justin Ellis may be able to begin practicing next week for Raiders

The Raiders have been without nose tackle Justin Ellis ever since he injured his foot in a Week One loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ellis was placed on injured reserve after injuring ligaments in his foot. While his return to the active roster is still not imminent, he may begin practicing again as soon as next week.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ellis was doing workouts in a sand pit and on doing some on field work on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how this week goes,” Ellis said. “Today was a good day. It’s a good start.”

Players can return to practice after six weeks on injured reserve and can return to the active roster after eight weeks.

Ellis had missed just four games in his first four seasons in Oakland. He made 14 starts a year ago and recorded a career-high 48 tackles and got the first half sack of his career.