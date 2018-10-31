Report: Marcus Davenport getting tests on toe injury

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport picked up two sacks and a toe injury in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davenport is getting tests on his toe to determine the level of severity. Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that Davenport was hurt when he sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter of the game.

Davenport did not come out because of the injury — he had his other sack in the fourth quarter — and Underhill adds that he was in a walking boot after the game.

The Saints gave up next year’s first-round pick to trade for Davenport in the first round of this year’s draft. He’s produced 11 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble while playing on 46 percent of the defensive snaps.