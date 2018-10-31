Ryan Tannehill still out, Brock Osweiler still starting

Getty Images

Brocktober is so much fun, they’re extending it into November.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, coach Adam Gase said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out because of his shoulder problem, and that Brock Osweiler will continue to start.

Tannehill has resumed throwing, but obviously isn’t ready to return to full action. He’s missed the last three games. Gase would only say that Tannehill doesn’t need surgery, just rest.

Osweiler has been decidedly OK, with six touchdowns and three interceptions and a 93.8 rating as a fill-in. They’ve won one of the three games he’s started.