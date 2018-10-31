Saints cornerback P.J. Williams named NFC defensive player of week

Getty Images

The Vikings tried picking on P.J. Williams early.

He made them pay for it late.

The Saints cornerback was named NFC defensive player of the week for his role in the Saints’ Sunday night win over the Vikings.

Williams forced a fumble in the first half which was returned 54 yards by teammate Marshon Lattimore, and in the second half intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and a 27-13 lead.

The talent of Lattimore and the addition of Eli Apple will make teams look Williams’ way more often, but if he keeps making plays like last week, they may change their mind.