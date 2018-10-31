Saints designate Tommylee Lewis to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints designated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Lewis was back at practice with the Saints for the first time since injuring his knee in a Week Two game against the Cleveland Browns. He can practice with the team for the next two weeks before becoming eligible to return to the active roster for the team’s Week Eleven game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lewis is in his third year with the Saints. He recorded 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown last year and earned playing team as a kick and punt returner. Lewis had returned three kickoffs for 69 yards in total for New Orleans in the first two games of the season before being injured on a punt return. Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun dove into Lewis’ legs as caught a punt from Britton Colquitt.

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 19.