Seahawks promote WR Malik Turner from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks opened a spot in their wide receiver group on Tuesday when they released veteran Brandon Marshall.

They filled that spot on Wednesday by promoting a practice squad player with much less experience. The Seahawks announced that Malik Turner has been added to the 53-man roster.

Turner signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted and joined the practice squad after failing to make it through cuts in September. He had 143 catches for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns at Illinois and caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks in the preseason.

Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown round out the receiving corps in Seattle.