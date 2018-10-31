Sean Payton glad Saints play late game, since LSU does too

Getty Images

The eyes of the football world will be on Louisiana this weekend, but coach Sean Payton is more worried about the inevitable headache.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton said he was grateful that his team’s showdown with the Rams was a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, not because of any scheduling concerns of his own, but for the fans who will be watching No. 4 LSU host No. 1 Alabama Saturday night in an 8 p.m. kickoff.

“When that game is over with, and hopefully we get the result we’re looking for, we need to get some rest,” Payton said, regarding fans. “Fortunately, our game isn’t until the second slot, so that’ll allow them to sleep in and a much easier double-header.

“I get concerned when it’s an LSU night game and a Saints noon game. But, I like the time slots.”

LSU hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2011 and is a heavy underdog, while the Saints can make an early stand for the top spot in the NFC. It’s likely to be loud in both stadiums, but it might seem a little louder Sunday to those who stay up for Saturday night’s game.