Steelers pause to mourn synagogue shooting victims

The Steelers had important business to take care of Tuesday, well beyond the trade deadline or the status of any player.

They had to mourn.

Via ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler, the team took two buses of players and staff to the joint funeral for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, two of the 11 people killed at Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

While the shock of being part of the same community (coach Mike Tomlin lives near the Squirrel Hill church) was enough, there was also a family connection, as Michele Rosenthal, the sister of the two victims, used to work as the Steelers’ community relations manager.

“It was tough, it was crazy tough, especially with Michele and the closeness we have with her,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after Sunday’s game. “We’re thankful for the victory, but we all understand, there are bigger things, there’s life. I’m glad we could gift people three hours with a break.”

Coach Mike Tomlin spent his time Saturday night prior to their game against the Browns talking to players about the tragedy, and told reporters “words cannot express how we feel.”

“Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement issued Sunday.