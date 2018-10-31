Terrelle Pryor feels Jets underused him

AP

Terrelle Pryor is on to his second AFC East team this year after signing with the Bills and his first meeting with the media in Buffalo included a discussion of his time with the Jets.

Pryor signed with the Jets in the offseason and was released on October 20 with his groin injury given as explanation for the move. Pryor said it is “embarrassing” to get cut for any reason, but that he harbors no “hard feelings” toward the team despite feeling that they underused him when he was on the team.

“Yeah, I do believe that,” Pryor said, via Syracuse.com. “Yes, absolutely. I can ball. I can ball, bro. I’m not being cocky, I just know with how I study and how I work and how I practice, man — like, I compete at a high level.”

Given the makeup of the receiving corps in Buffalo, usage may not be a problem for Pryor any more. There might even be calls to use him at quarterback as well, although Pryor suggested that’s not a great idea.

“I haven’t played – you guys know if you watch my film, I can throw some plays but through this wind, I won’t make it,” Pryor said. “You guys would cut my throat. You would run me out of Buffalo.”

Nathan Peterman is expected to be throwing passes to Pryor and the other Bills receivers against the Chiefs this weekend.