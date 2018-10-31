Ty Montgomery ready to put final Packers days “in the past”

Getty Images

Ty Montgomery was a productive player for the Packers over most of his three-plus seasons as a professional, but it seems likely that his final act will be the lasting memory of his time in Green Bay.

Montgomery fumbled on a kickoff return he took out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Rams and the Packers lost 29-27 after the Rams ran out the clock. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game that Montgomery was told to take a knee and unnamed teammates slammed Montgomery for not following orders.

Montgomery defended himself on Monday while also saying that he and his family received threats in the aftermath of the game. He was then traded to the Ravens on Tuesday and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s no longer interested in focusing on the last few days.

“I don’t know if I was hoping for a fresh start,” Montgomery said. “I will say I was ready to put all of that in the past. … I don’t want to be rude. I don’t even want to talk about it anymore. If anybody is concerned, my family is safe. I’m not worried about anything.”

Montgomery said he’s still getting settled with his new team and didn’t have much to offer about the role he’ll be playing for the Ravens. He’s spent time as a running back and a wide receiver in the NFL and said he’ll do “whatever’s asked of me” in Baltimore.