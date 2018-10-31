Vikings get several players back at practice, but Stefon Diggs sits out

Getty Images

The Vikings were missing six players due to injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints, but they may be getting some of them back in the lineup this week.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were all on the field as the team began working ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions. Rhodes only missed last Sunday’s game, but the other three have been out for multiple games while dealing with their maladies.

Guard Tom Compton (knee) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) remained out after missing the game against New Orleans. They were joined by the sideline by a player who was in the lineup throughout the loss.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not in uniform or working during the portion of practice open to the media. It’s not clear what is bothering Diggs and the team’s injury report will shed more light on that front.