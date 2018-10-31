Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots’ kickoff coverage units are struggling under the new rules: Stephen Gostkowski‘s average kickoff has been returned 25.8 yards this year, after his average kickoff was returned just 18.9 yards last year.

Jets QB Sam Darnold is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL, with 10.

The Dolphins have the NFL’s easiest schedule the rest of the way, according to Football Outsiders.

The Bills are last in the NFL in passing yards and passer rating, by a large margin.

Steelers RB James Conner has nine rushing touchdowns, second only to Todd Gurley in the NFL this season.

Bad news, Gregg Williams: The Browns have the NFL’s hardest schedule the rest of the way, according to Football Outsiders.

Tyler Boyd, not A.J. Green, is leading the Bengals in catches, although Green leads the team in yards and touchdowns.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco has thrown 342 passes, tied for most in the NFL.

Colts QB Andrew Luck has thrown 342 passes, tied for most in the NFL.

Titans WR Darius Jennings has been outstanding on kickoff returns this season, averaging 36.7 yards per return.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has 14 catches of 20 yards or more, tied for most in the NFL.

Injury-plagued Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is stuck on 20 carries for 71 yards midway through the season.

Broncos QB Case Keenum already has 10 interceptions this season after throwing only seven interceptions in 15 games last season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 2,526 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Raiders have played the NFL’s hardest schedule so far, according to Football Outsiders.

The Chargers have the worst special teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Giants QB Eli Manning has been sacked an NFL-high 31 times.

Ezekiel Elliott has 25 catches this season, which puts him on pace for 57 in 16 games, which would be by far his career high.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson‘s 4.6-yard average is his best since his MVP season in 2012.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz‘s 109.6 passer rating is better than last year, when he was the leading MVP candidate before he got hurt.

The Bears have the best defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 completions of 40 or more yards, most in the NFL.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 241 completions.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is averaging 6.1 yards a carry while LeGarrette Blount is averaging 2.8 yards behind the same offensive line.

Both of the Falcons’ kickers, Matt Bryant and Giorgio Tavecchio, are perfect on field goals this season.

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads all quarterbacks with 309 rush yards.

The Saints have played the NFL’s easiest schedule so far, according to Football Outsiders.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has a passer rating of 119.3. Jameis Winston has a passer rating of 74.7.

The Cardinals have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Rams QB Jared Goff has 40 completions of 20 or more yards, most in the NFL.

The Seahawks have a winning record despite being out-gained 126 first downs to 146 first downs.

San Francisco kickoff returner D.J. Reed is averaging more than 30 yards per return, but he’s already fumbled twice on just 11 returns.