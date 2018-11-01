49ers waive Tom Savage, add three to active roster

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t said who will start at quarterback on Thursday night against the Raiders, but it appears C.J. Beathard‘s wrist is well enough for him to dress for the game.

The 49ers announced that they have waived quarterback Tom Savage, which leaves Beathard and Nick Mullens as the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

Savage signed with the 49ers on October 16, got waived a few days later and then re-signed with the team last week. He did not see any game action.

The 49ers waived two other players earlier this week. As reported earlier on Thursday, they filled one of the open roster spots by activating safety Marcell Harris off injured reserve. They also activated linebacker Dekoda Watson and promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to round out the roster for Thursday night’s game.