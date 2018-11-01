49ers will activate S Marcell Harris from IR

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said this week that rookie safety Marcell Harris would be off of injured reserve and playing on defense sooner rather than later and it appears Thursday night will be when that happens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are activating Harris ahead of their game against the Raiders and the expectation is that he will see action in the meeting of one-win teams.

Harris tore his Achilles while at the University of Florida and missed the entire 2017 season. He continued rehabbing after being selected by the 49ers in the sixth round and hurt his hamstring during training camp to set him back even more. Harris began practicing with the team two weeks ago and became eligible to play in games this week.

The injury limited Harris to nine starts during his college career, but he was the Gators’ leading tackler during the 2016 season. He’ll open his 49ers career playing behind Jaquiski Tartt.