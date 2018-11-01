A.J. McCarron replaces Derek Carr at quarterback for Raiders

Getty Images

With the Raiders trailing 31-3 in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Jon Gruden pulled starting quarterback Derek Carr and put in backup A.J. McCarron for, presumably, the remainder of the game.

McCarron took over with 11:45 remaining in the game as Carr had been sacked six times by the 49ers defense. It was McCarron’s first regular season action since appearing in three games in relief of Andy Dalton last season in Cincinnati with the Bengals.

Carr had completed 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards before exiting the game.