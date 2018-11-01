Aaron Donald named NFC defensive player of the month

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 1, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

Aaron Donald was very expensive.

He continues to prove to be worth it for the Rams.

The defensive tackle was named NFC defensive player of the month, continuing a run of dominant play.

Donald had four sacks against the 49ers, and had eight in the month. This was after what amounts to a slow start (for him). He didn’t record a sack in his first three games, and then started his run with a pair in Week Four.

He also recovered a fumble, and keyed a defense that has a chance to get better with the addition of pass-rusher Dante Fowler.

I mean, six years and $135 million is a big investment, but he’s producing at a level commensurate with his salary.