Aaron Rodgers has full practice Thursday

Aaron Rodgers‘ knee is getting better. So much so that reporters did not even ask him about it in his Wednesday media session.

A day after participating in his first Wednesday practice — on a limited basis — since injuring his knee in the season opener, the Packers quarterback was a full participant Thursday.

“It’s definitely a step ahead of where he was last week,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday morning, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He did the unit drill and the pre-practice stuff.”

Since his injury against the Bears, Rodgers had used Wednesdays as a rehab day.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) also returned to being a full participant Thursday after a limited practice to open the work week.

Receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) remained limited.

Lnebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) returned to a limited practice, and center Corey Linsley (knee) was added to the injury report with a limited practice.