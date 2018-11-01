Adam Gase continues to believe in Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

It usually doesn’t take seven seasons for a franchise quarterback to play that way, but the Dolphins seem to be willing to continue to wait for Ryan Tannehill to finally reach that level.

Coach Adam Gase expressed ongoing belief in the 2012 first-round pick on Thursday, prompting a spirited back-and-forth with Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

It started, via Salguero, when Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked Gase to respond to those who have “seen enough” from Tannehill. Gase didn’t pull punches.

“Well, I mean, what qualifications are we talking about with people saying that?” Gase said. “None, so I don’t really care what anybody else thinks.”

Gase seems to be focused mainly on Tannehill’s performance since Gase arrived as head coach more than two years ago.

“We’ve made a lot of strides since we started in 2016,” Gase said. “He had some good seasons before I got here, I know that. And we did some different stuff that year, we leaned on the running game and worked off the play-action stuff. He does a great job with the zone read stuff.

“When you have an athletic guy that can move around as much as he can, and then his arm strength is something I’ve never been around before where we hit, like, the pass he did against Tennessee where he throws it 50-plus yards in the air and the guy never breaks stride. He has some rare qualities that you can’t find in a lot of guys physically. And the more he keeps playing, he keeps learning game to game.”

As a result, Gase thinks Tannehill is still ascending.

“[W]here’s our ceiling at?” Gase said. “I don’t think we’re close to it. I think we just keep getting better, keep finding ways to maximizes his skill set because it becomes a problem for the defense. It’s hard to defend him when you don’t know what he’s going to do. . . . Is he going to run a zone read? Is he going to sprint out? Is he going to run a naked? Is he going to go play action? Is he dropping back? Are we running the ball? There’s a lot of things you have to defend.”

At that point, Salguero began to press Gase on Tannehill’s performance in 2018, and Gase began to push back. They were destined to agree to disagree, and then Gase took it to the next level.

“You’re asking that question, you don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Gase said. “It’s hard for me to defend anything when you don’t know what you’re talking about. I mean, you don’t. I watch the film. We evaluate the scheme we’re asking him to do and he does a good job on it.”

Salguero then pointed out that, ultimately, the results drive the analysis.

“That’s fine,” Gase said. “That’s how you look at things. Everything is results to you. We’re going through a process because that’s what it is. That’s what a season is. It’s about trying to get guys to trend upward and we were headed in the right direction. We hit a speed bump with New England and then Cincinnati he’s playing well and we lose our left tackle and we make two bad decisions.”

At some point, a long-term decision will have to be made about Tannehill. With so many capable young quarterbacks now entering the NFL every year, teams will need to be ready to throw overboard a guy who isn’t getting it done in favor of a new guy who possibly will.